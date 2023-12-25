On August 19, 2021, a group of scientists boarded a boat and sailed to the vicinity of Five Fingers in Frederick Sound, Alaska. There he turned off the engines, dropped anchor and lowered a giant speaker into the water. They didn't know it, but they were about to have a 20-minute conversation with a whale.

And no, it is not common. It is the first time we have achieved it.

A unique encounter… The Glacier Seal research vessel was loaded with researchers from the University of California Davis, Alaska Whale and, this gets even more interesting, the SETI Institute. That is, the largest international organization dedicated to the search for intelligent life in the universe.

The whale was called Twain, she was 38 years old and, according to researchers who monitor that area of ​​the Pacific Ocean, she was a female.

…although carefully prepared. The day before, the Glacier Seal had been touring the entire Five Fingers area with the idea of ​​recording as many sounds (whales) as possible. Her idea was to also do it in high quality.

Thus, when the next day they sailed to meet a whale, they could use them to start and maintain that “conversation” they were looking for. We can imagine Twain's perplexity when he came upon the ship (unlit) and began hearing sounds of another whale.

However, he was not scared. She remained less than 100 meters from the boat, looking at the ship from different perspectives and, this is crucial, answering the recordings that the ship was emitting. Other whales came and went, but only Twain conversed with the researchers.

“He talked,” of course. “We believe this is the first communicative exchange of this type between humans and humpback whales in their own language,” said Brenda McCowan, a researcher at the University of California Davis (USA). However, understandably, the team's understanding of what the recordings said is very limited.

And that, counterintuitively, is the most interesting part.

What is an organization like you doing in a place like this? Because that's what SETI paints in all of this. Ultimately, the objective of the study is to develop methodologies that can be applied to any extraterrestrial signal. that we receive in the future.

“Due to current limitations of technology, an important assumption in the search for extraterrestrial intelligence is that aliens will be interested in establishing contact and will therefore target human receptors,” explained Laurance Doyle of the SETI Institute.

That's why they looked for very intelligent annuals and looked for ways to test the hypothesis. In this sense, “humpback whales are extremely intelligent, have complex social systems, make tools – bubble nets to capture fish – and communicate extensively with both songs and social calls,” the authors stated. They were the perfect animals.

And the results seem good. “The behavior of humpback whales corroborates this hypothesis,” the researchers go so far as to say. And, although the research is in a very preliminary phase, it does draw an interesting idea: we are interesting. What's not clear is whether that's good news.

