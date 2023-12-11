loading…

Doctors treat premature babies at Al Aqsa Hospital, Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, December 10, 2023. Photo/AP

GENEVA – The World Health Organization (WHO) has approved a humanitarian resolution for Gaza. This is the first resolution issued by any UN body.

The WHO resolution calls for immediate access to vital humanitarian aid and an end to fighting in Gaza.

The resolution calling for “immediate, sustainable and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian assistance, including access to medical personnel” was adopted by consensus at the end of a special session of the WHO Executive Board on Sunday (10/12/2023).

The statement also calls on “all parties to fulfill their obligations under international law” and reiterates “all parties to armed conflicts must fully comply with the obligations applicable to them under international humanitarian law relating to the protection of civilians in armed conflicts and medical personnel.”

The special executive board meeting was only the seventh in WHO’s 75-year history.

The adoption of the resolution “underlines the importance of health as a universal priority, in all circumstances, and the role of health and humanitarian services in building bridges to peace, even in the most difficult situations,” said a WHO statement following the resolution.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has struggled to respond to the deepening crisis in Gaza that has killed more than 18,000 Palestinians.

The UN says around 80% of Gaza’s population has been displaced and faces shortages of food, water and medicine as well as increasing threats of disease.

On Friday, a humanitarian ceasefire resolution proposed by the United Arab Emirates and co-sponsored by 100 other countries failed to pass at the UNSC after the United States (US) vetoed the proposal. The US is one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council which has veto rights.