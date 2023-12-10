“The eyes intoxicated with Giallorossi, the soul pervaded by Romanism… José Mourinho, a Romanist for life!”: the banner comes from the hottest part of the Romanist support who would like the confirmation of the Portuguese player whose contract is expiring

José Mourinho for life. This is not an announcement from Roma regarding a new agreement reached with the Portuguese coach, but a message of love from the Curva Sud addressed to the Special One. In fact, during the first half of Roma-Fiorentina, the hottest sector of the Giallorossi fans sang the usual chorus in honor of Mou (José Mourinho! La la la la la, ed.) accompanied by a more than eloquent banner for the coach born in Setubal: “The eyes inebriated with yellow and red, the soul pervaded by Romanism… José Mourinho, a Romanist for life!”. All signed “Curva Sud”. This is obviously a dedication addressed to the leader who arrived in the capital in the summer of 2021, but also to the club which – in recent days – is apparently reflecting on a possible renewal to propose to Mourinho, given that the current contract expires on 30 June 2024 .

calm

—

Despite the tribute from the people he said he loved so much, Mourinho tried to tone down the tones and chants with a wave of his hand. Let’s be clear, not that the ovation at the Olimpico bothered him. But with a very important match still underway and with the score stuck at 1-0 in favor of Roma, the Special One’s gesture served to bring everyone’s concentration back to the match. As if to say “Now let’s think about Roma-Fiorentina, there will be time for the contract”. Yet another non-trivial move by one of the most incisive communicators in the world of football and sport.