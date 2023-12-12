You don’t have to spend a lot of money to get a good QHD gaming monitor.

The Q27G2E/BK supports AMD FreeSync Premium

Join the conversation

If you’re looking for a 27-inch 1440p monitor that’s cheap and has a very high refresh rate, then you might be interested in the AOC Q27G2E/BK. This gaming monitor is back on sale on Amazon and It has an unbeatable price. As a preview we will say that it has more than 7,300 reviews and a score of 4.5 stars out of 5.

The AOC Q27G2E/BK has a recommended price of 239 euros, but you can buy it for only 189.90 euros on Amazon, which represents a saving of 21%. This is a unique opportunity to get a high-quality QHD gaming monitor at a very competitive price. By the way, we don’t know how long this offer will last, so don’t think twice and get it before it runs out.

Monitor gaming AOC Q27G2E/BK

Buy the AOC Q27G2E/BK for only 189.90 euros on Amazon

This 27-inch gaming monitor (VA panel) is ideal for all those who want to enjoy their favorite games with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels, which offers greater sharpness and detail than Full HD. In addition, it has a refresh rate of 144 Hz (155 Hz with OC) and a response time of 1 ms (MPRT), ensuring a smooth gaming experience at all times.

The AOC Q27G2E/BK also has other features that make it very attractive, such as its compatibility with AMD FreeSync Premium to avoid tearing, its frameless design on three sides for greater immersion. That said, it goes without saying that this monitor is not only perfect for a gaming PC, but also a very interesting option to connect the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Finally, and focusing on connectivity, it has x2 HDMI 2.0, x1 DisplayPort 1.2 and x1 3.5mm headphone output.

Monitor gaming AOC Q27G2E/BK

As you can see, it is a monitor that is not bad at all, especially if we take into account that it is now available for only 189.90 euros. It is not the historical minimum price, but almost. In short, if you finally get the AOC Q27G2E/BK, you won’t regret it. It is a 1440p gaming monitor that It has no competition for less than 200 euros, hence it is such a tempting offer. At the time of writing these lines there are units available.

Join the conversation

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Juega receives a commission. Join the Alfa Beta Juega bargain channel to find out about the best offers before anyone else.