If you have a television that does not have Android TV and hardly has any applications to download, you can solve this by installing the Fire TV Stick Lite. We are talking about Amazon's most affordable streaming device. It is worth mentioning that it is designed to view content in up to 1080p, hence it is very cheap.

The Fire TV Stick Lite usually has a recommended price of 34.99 euros when it is not on sale, but now it has a 34% discount on Amazon and only costs 22.98 euros. What a bargain! By the way, we don't know until when it will be available for 12.01 euros less than the RRPso if you are interested in getting it, you better buy it as soon as possible.

This device It is very easy to set up and use. As a summary we will say that you just have to connect it to one of the HDMI ports on the television, turn it on and connect to the Internet. Plus, it comes with the Alexa Voice Remote, which lets you control the Fire TV Stick Lite with the touch of a button and ask Alexa what you want to watch or listen to.

Con el Fire TV Stick Lite You will not have any problems when accessing the main streaming platforms, such as Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, DAZN, Atresplayer, Mitele and many more. You can also watch free programs from apps like RTVE Play, Pluto TV, Tivify or YouTube. And if you like music, you can listen to millions of songs with Amazon Music, Spotify or TuneIn. Also you can use it as a retro console.

And if that was not enough, It also allows you to control your smart devices that are compatible with Alexa, such as lights, cameras or thermostats. This way you can create the perfect environment to watch a movie or series without leaving the couch.

In short, the Fire TV Stick Lite is the ideal complement for your television if you want to turn it into an entertainment center without spending a lot of money. Don't hesitate, take advantage of this offer and get it for only 22.98 euros, you won't be disappointed. It is the best alternative to the Chromecast with Google TV HD, especially if we take into account the quality-price ratio.

