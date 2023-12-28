Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is no different from Adolf Hitler, and compared Israel's military invasion and bombing of the Gaza Strip to the Holocaust. Turkey, which is part of NATO but has become an increasingly conservative and nationalist country under Erdogan, had already harshly criticized the Israeli invasion of Gaza. Now its president, who has governed in an increasingly authoritarian manner for over twenty years, has accused Western countries of being Israel's accomplices in what he called war crimes.

Erdogan had already called Netanyahu “the butcher of Gaza” and accused him of actions that effectively constituted “genocide”. On Wednesday he said:

They spoke badly of Hitler. What is the difference with Hitler? They will make us regret Hitler. Is what Netanyahu is doing any less serious than what Hitler did? He isn't.

The Turkish president then observed that Netanyahu «is richer than Hitler, has the support of the West» and receives «all kinds of aid from the United States»: wondering what Israel did with all this aid, he replied that « killed more than 20 thousand Gazans.”

Erdogan's words immediately provoked a harsh reaction from Israel's leaders. Netanyahu said that the Turkish president “is the last person who can moralize us”, since, he says, “he commits genocide against the Kurds and holds the world record for those who imprison journalists who oppose his regime” .

In a statement shared on social media, Israeli President Isaac Herzog also harshly criticized Erdogan's words, claiming that his comment is “deeply offensive” towards all Jewish people, as well as “the memory of the millions of Jews who they died under the hands of the Nazis.” Herzog specified that the motto “never again”, “remains an imperative for the State of Israel”, and added that in the military operation in Gaza “there is no other intent other than the war against the terrorist organization Hamas, which brutally and barbarically murdered Jews, but also Muslims and people of other faiths and nationalities.”

I strongly condemn and utterly reject the words of Turkish President Erdogan. In all of human history, the Holocaust stands alone in its horror and enormity, and his words are deeply offensive to every Jew around the world, and to the memory of the millions of Jews who perished… — Isaac Herzog Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) December 27, 2023

– Read also: Israel is invading refugee camps in the center of the Gaza Strip