If you want to end the year with a little more security for you and your data When it comes to browsing and using online and streaming services, you can still take advantage of Surfshark's latest discounts of the year to start using a VPN that gives you all that and much more. Now you can subscribe to one of the three available plans for 84% less and with up to 4 months of free service

Surfshark VPN, on sale with an 84% discount

As you already know, the Surshark VPN service has three subscription plans to have the one that best suits our personal needs. Now, you can subscribe to any of the three and save money. Specifically and 84% of the usual price, taking you in any case 4 months free subscription.

But, if you're not sure if Surfshark VPN is what you need, you'll have one month free trial with guaranteed refund of the amount paid.

What a VPN offers you





With a VPN like Surfshark's you can browse and consume IPTV services without fear of intrusions on your privacy and possible blocks by telecommunications companies.

With Surfshark plans you will get a enhanced security compared to what conventional antivirus offers you thanks to its encrypted traffic. You will not suffer from any censorship on content and downloads, nor blocking by your telecommunications operator.

And of course, you won't have to worry about your privacy, since Surfshark does not store log or log data. You will also not be exposed to the unwanted data collection that we are often subjected to when we browse using public WiFi networks.

The three Surfshark VPN options offer a virtual private network with which we will prevent our connection from being located. With this, for example, we will be safe from content blocking by zones like those done by streaming video platforms. In addition, we will also prevent online commerce platforms from discriminating against us in prices as they sometimes do.





Surfshark VPN Starter

Having said all that, it's time to see what each plan offers us: Surfshark VPN Starter It is the most basic; perfect for those who just want the VPN. In the current campaign you have a price of 1.99 euros per month plus taxes with 4 months of free service. Saving and 80%we will pay 55.72 euros for the first 28 months (plus taxes) as long as we subscribe for a period of two years.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Surfshark VPN One

The most balanced of the three options is possibly Surfshark VPN One, which offers us an excellent relationship between performance and price. To the VPN we must add an antivirus and a good number of extra features. Now, it costs us 2.69 euros per month with the corresponding 4 months of subscription to the service at no cost. With this it comes out to about 75.32 euros (plus taxes) for 28 months. This is a 82% discount above the usual price.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Surfshark VPN One+

Finally, the most complete option they offer us is Surfshark VPN One+, a plan that includes all of the above plus Incogni. With him we will have spam control and data tracking and deletion in addition to the VPN and the antivirus. The price for this plan with the current offer is 3.99 euros per month plus taxes, (about 111.72 euros in total plus taxes) with 28 months of service in total (4 of them free). The discount for this plan is 82% as long as we subscribe for a period of 2 years.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Note: some of the links published here are affiliate links. Despite this, none of the mentioned articles have been proposed by the brands or the stores, their introduction being a sole decision of the team of editors.

Images | surfshark

In Xataka Selection | After Black Friday, Cyber ​​Week arrives at Surfshark VPN: 80% discount and 5 months free

In Xataka | Who and how decides what news Google hides due to the right to be forgotten