The most prominent symptoms observed were facial swelling, severe diarrhea, and high temperature, with speculation that they were linked to eating some type of meat or contaminated drinking water.

There was conflicting information about the causes of these symptoms that appeared on members of the affected families, awaiting the results of laboratory tests conducted by the Ministry of Health to determine the causes, amid the concern of the people of the region that required the alert of more than one official and unofficial body in the Chouf District.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement on Thursday: “The Ministry received reports on December 5 about disease cases recorded since November 30 in the town of Al-Jahilia in the Chouf District.”

The statement added: “As soon as the Ministry received reports of the appearance of such symptoms in families, the Epidemiological Surveillance Department began the investigation process, and the butcher shops in the town were detected, with samples collected and sent to special laboratories in the Agricultural Research Center of the Ministry of Agriculture.”

A source in the Ministry of Health revealed to Sky News Arabia that “the Ministry has begun work on evaluating the river water in the town,” without giving details until the results appear.

Conflict regarding source

A resident of the town explained that the people received, approximately 10 days ago, through party sources in the town, packaged food aid from outside Lebanon, originating from Iran. The witness, who refused to reveal his name, added that everyone who received and ate the canned meat that arrived in these rations showed symptoms. Another witness said that the butcheries and the type of meat sold in them must be disclosed, especially after news spread in Lebanon that Indian meat of unknown origin is being sold secretly, without supervision or accountability. A woman from the pre-Islamic town told Sky News Arabia that the cause of the symptoms may be pollution of the river water, which changed color after rain. She added: “One of the doctors in the area attributed the reason to the presence of meat waste in the river, and perhaps the reason lies here.”

What does medicine think?

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, a bacteriologist in Beirut, Jacques Mukhbat, expected that families would be infected with what is known as the “trichinosis” germ, which is a parasite that infects meat and is transmitted to the body of those who eat it undercooked.

Mukbat said: “The most prominent symptoms of this bacterium are swelling of the eyes, high temperatures, and diarrhea,” pointing out that infection with this bacterium is not fatal, but is accompanied by severe pain.

A source in the pre-Islamic municipality told Sky News Arabia that the cause of the disease symptoms is likely to be pollution that struck the river from which the town drinks.

The source called for “expediting the cleaning of water refining plants in the region, especially since they had stopped working for some period due to the lack of diesel fuel in them.”