Have you ever dreamed of managing your own soccer team? Now is your time! With Football Manager 2024you will immerse yourself in the world of football like never before, and best of all, half price at Eneba!

Yes, you read correctly: 31 euros instead of the usual 59.99 euros on Steam. But what makes this edition so special? Join us on this football journey and find out.

Put on the manager suit

From the opening whistle, Football Manager 2024 invites you to write your own story. Whether you prefer the challenge of build a team from scratch or chase glory from the topthis game has something for you.

And for the first time, thanks to the agreement with the Meiji Yasuda Insurance Ltd J.League, you will be able to explore the J1 League, J2 League and J3 League of Japan. Imagine the possibilities, leading teams and players in a completely new environment, with challenges and opportunities that only Japan can offer.

The essence of Football Manager has always been tactics and strategy. In this edition, you take this to a new level. You can import your Football Manager 2023 career and continue your rise to stardom.

Design winning tactics with positional innovations and popular systems that reflect modern football. Every decision, every formation and every movement in the transfer market affects your path towards victory.

Immersive matches and a transfer market that is more real than ever

Speaking of the market, In FM 2024, making your squad is more challenging and realistic. Rival coaches now make more strategic decisions, making the fight for talent more intense.

Besides, The introduction of new agents and tools like TransferRoom gives you an experience close to realityallowing you to build your dream team with unprecedented precision.

On the other hand, The match engine has been significantly improved. You'll enjoy a more immersive experience with improvements to player movement, ball physics, and lighting.

The introduction of roles such as reverse full-back and positional rotations add an extra layer of tactical depth. And let's not forget the revamped Playmakerwhich allows you to make a difference with more effective set pieces.

Beyond the playing field

But Football Manager isn't just about tactics and matches: it's about building a legacy. Set individual goals for your players, motivate them and watch them transform their powerl in victories. Plus, with the introduction of new game modes like Real World and Your World, every decision you make has a deeper impact on the narrative of your career.

And as you immerse yourself in this world, remember that you are not alone. There is a global community of passionate managers, each with its own story, successes and failures. Share your strategies, celebrate your victories and learn from your defeats. Football Manager 2024 is not just a game; It is an experience that unites football lovers from all over the world.

Ready for the opening whistle?

So there you have it, Football Manager 2024 awaits you with open arms and half price. It's more than a game; It's your chance to leave a mark in the world of football.

Do you accept the challenge? Join the madness and show the world the manager in you. See you on the field!

