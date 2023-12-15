A team of Italian and Spanish scientists has drawn up a list of 10 'principles', a real decalogue, which should be present in a nutrition label – ideally on the front of the package – to create a common basis and help consumers make conscious choices towards healthier diets. The agreement between researchers from the two countries was signed during the meeting 'Principles for the definition of front-of-pack nutritional labels (Fopnl) – Italian and Spanish researchers workshop', held at La Sapienza University of Rome. The event was organized by the Scientific Research Unit on Food of the Department of Experimental Medicine of Sapienza University and by the National Committee for Biosafety, Biotechnology and Life Sciences (CNBBSV) of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers.

The researchers explained that the principles for defining the front-of-pack label identified by Italian and Spanish scientists are based on an information-focused approach, in accordance with European Commission guidelines aimed at encouraging consumers to adopt a healthy diet to combat the high incidence of chronic-degenerative diseases.

This logic is not based on the imposition of a rule, but on understanding. The 'prescriptive Fopnl', in fact, only requires following the instructions, while the 'informative Fopnl' requires information, education and judgement. The advantage, the scientists noted, is that this approach “fosters the empowerment of the consumer who can actually understand how to organize his own diet”.