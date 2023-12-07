Malena Alterio has visited El Hormiguero to talk to us about Let Nobody Sleep, her latest film in which she had to infiltrate taxi drivers for the role.

This Tuesday and with the visit of Malena Alterio, one of our most beloved collaborators has returned: Daniel Fontecha. The collaborator has brought us some of his tricks that always save our lives and even more so now that the Christmas holidays are coming.

The first was to cut the grapes in just a few seconds and to do this we only need a cloth: Put all the grapes together and massage them to cut them.

The next trick is to leave the table perfect for the Christmas holidays. Do you know how to fold a napkin? Fontecha teaches you.

