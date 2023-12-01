A night of great performances is coming. The eight finalists are risking everything to get a place in the Final of La Voz 2023. Pablo López, Malú, Orozco and Luis Fonsi arrive with their best talents to the Semifinal.

Of the eight artists, only four will become finalists and it can be any talent from any team. Some coach may be left without representation in the Final, and some may get their two talents to be on the latest La Voz program.

Who will be the favorites? Don’t miss any details tonight on Antena 3!