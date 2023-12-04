Is GTA VI close? We bring an interesting detail from Grand Theft Auto. This is an important compilation so we don’t miss its new trailer tomorrow.

Grand Theft Auto returns with GTA VI

After some previous rumors, this information has now been confirmed: The long-awaited first trailer for the next GTA will be released tomorrow at 9 am ET / 3:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time / more schedules here, with a duration of 1 minute and 31 seconds. This announcement generates great excitement among fans, eager to get clues about the highly anticipated game.

These advances its crucial for the gaming community as they provide hints about the game’s gameplay, story, and features. It’s an exciting time for GTA franchise enthusiasts, who will be on the lookout to catch any revealing details in this trailer that promises to unleash excitement and theories about the upcoming title.

