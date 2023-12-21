A phase marked by very intense winds is looming in some sectors of the country. Between tomorrow and Saturday maximum attention to Foehn that will blow stormy in the Alps and in the Northwest with gusts of up to 100-130 km/h and perhaps higher at altitude. The most intense winds will blow from the north and will be felt in the western Alps during Friday, and in the eastern Alps on Saturday. Due to the passage of the disturbance, which will make its effects felt beyond the Alps, a lot will fall neve in the border Alps starting from 1000 meters above sea level.

Gusts of 50-60km/h are also expected in the lowland areas of Piedmont and Lombardy with the risk of damage and falling trees. From Sunday the ventilation will be attenuated.

The functional natural risk monitoring center of the Lombardy Region has issued, starting from midnight tomorrow, Friday 22 December, ayellow alert with ordinary wind risk in the Milan area which will continue in the following hours.

Friday will also be felt Mistral on the islands and on the medium-lower Tyrrhenian Sea, with gusts even exceeding 100 km/h in Sardinia and in the Strait of Sicily, with rough seas and risk of storm surges along the exposed coasts. Strong Foehn winds over the Alps and plains, especially in the North-West. Windy at times also in the Apennines and in Emilia Romagna. Temperatures rising everywhere, more marked in the areas of the North-West and Emilia Romagna hit by the falling winds, where peaks of 18/20 degrees can even be reached.