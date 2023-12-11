In Chianciano Terme (SI) the motorbike touring season ended with celebration. Over 130 motorcyclists and the most active clubs were awarded. The 2024 projects have been presented, among which the FIM Rally stands out, which will be held in the Tuscan town; the website www.fimrallyitaly.com was launched.

December 11, 2023

A celebration dedicated to all the motorcyclists who in 2023 shared, throughout Italy and beyond the border, the passion for two wheels; and who have contributed to spreading the values ​​and spirit of Motorcycle Tourism. This was the Award Ceremony of the 2023 FMI Motorcycle Touring Championsheld at the PalaMontepaschi in Chianciano Terme (SI).

They were present Vice President of the IMF and Coordinator of the Tourist Commission Rocco Lopardo, Fabio Nardi (Councillor for Sports of the Municipality of Chianciano Terme), Raffaele Prisco (Federal Councilor), Giancarlo Strani (IMF Environment Commission Coordinator), Vittorio Angela (Member of the International Tourist Commission) e numerous Presidents and representatives of IMF Regional Committees.

During the event, the top three finishers, in teams and individuals, from the different categories of the Italian Tourism Championship and the Italian Motoraid Championship took turns on stage. Furthermore, the FIM Meritums were recognized – highlighting their multiple participations in international events – and the Scrambler Trophy prizes were awarded. Over 130 winners iindividual events, to which were added the recognitions to the various motorcycle clubs that distinguished themselves in team events.

On this occasion, the motorcyclists, partnerships and events that made 2023 a truly positive year for FMI Mototurismo were celebrated. At the same time, the Special Events 2024, the flagship events for next year, were launched. I am the Rally FIM, scheduled in Chianciano Terme from 26 to 28 June and whose website www.fimrallyitaly.com has been put online; there National Bikers Day (September 20-22) and Regions Trophy (27-29 September), both scheduled in Sicily.

Giovanni Copioli, President of the IMF



The Italian Motorcycle Federation strongly believes in motorbike tourism as a promoter of culture, history and tradition. With our Tourist Commission we constantly work to create projects and initiatives that satisfy our world of Moto Clubs and Members but also the communities affected by federal events. This is why motorbike tourism is in all respects a resource for the area from both an economic and social point of view. This is confirmed by the Local Authorities who have had the merit of believing in our demonstrations and the citizens who have always warmly welcomed our motorcyclists. We will continue on this path, a path undertaken in recent years and which sees the FMI Moto Clubs, with their members, absolutely protagonists. They are the lifeblood of Italian motorcycling.

Rocco Lopardo, Vice President of the IMF and Coordinator of the Tourist Commission



I am very proud of these awards because once again we have seen the passion and spirit of sharing that animate our motorcyclists. During the year I meet them in every part of Italy, in different types of events, but being able to welcome them all together is truly exciting. They are a very important part of Italian motorcycling and are, in all respects, high-level representatives of it. With their passion they bring emotions to the places they pass through, economic activities and motorcycling culture. We must therefore thank all our Members and Moto Clubs for the positive spirit with which they face the motorbike touring season every year. 2024 promises to be challenging but, at the same time, full of satisfaction. The organization of numerous national and international events awaits us, in which we will all give our best to offer participants unique experiences.