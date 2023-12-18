Also for 2024, the Italian Motorcycle Federation confirms the agreement with Unipolsai to offer owners of historic motorbikes registered in the FMI Historical Registry reduced prices for RCA insurance

December 18, 2023

For several years now, those who own one or more historic motorcycles can take advantage of ultra-subsidized prices for compulsory civil liability insurance. Apparently, due to a continuous increase in costs of insurance companies, it was not easy on the part of the Federation be able to maintain a relationship privilege for this particular category of motorcyclists and collectors, and yet also for the 2024 we will be able to take advantage of it.

For next 2024 theagreement to make this cost significantly less onerous; the presuppositions, as well as essential conditions, are those of being members FMI and to register the historic motorbike with the IMF historical register. For both aspects, simply go to the FMI federmoto website and proceed along the guidelines clearly displayed on the pages of the site and in a short time you will have insurance coverage for your motorbike. Motorcycle that he must have at least 20 years from the first registration and must be in original condition in every way.

It should not be underestimated that, as we know, owners of historic motorcycles often do not stop at a single motorcycle, it is in fact very likely that small or large collectors have more than one. For them, the value of joining the Federation allows them to take advantage of multi-vehicle rates differentiated between: from 2 to 3, from 4 to 5, from 6 to 10 or from 11 to 20 motor vehicles. It is sufficient to pay a single premium to have multiple motorbikes insured at the same time.

If for multi-vehicle tariffs we do not record increases compared to the previous year, the tariffs for single motorbikes have instead been adjusted; small increases in relation to a market that is always very complex and differentiated even region by region