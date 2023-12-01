The Milan full-back had already been heard by the Turin Prosecutor’s Office three weeks ago. Today he confirmed his position

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office wanted to listen to Alessandro Florenzi this afternoon. The AC Milan right-back was heard by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office, which is in charge of the betting investigation, three weeks ago: at the time he admitted having bet on illegal platforms, playing poker and blackjack, but that he had never made bets on football.

clarify the position

—

Unlike what happened with Zaniolo – also the author of illegal bets but not on football – this time the head of the FIGC Prosecutor’s Office Giuseppe Chiné wanted to hear Florenzi to better understand some details. From what appears, the player’s position was considered convincing and the case could be closed shortly.

the words of tognozzi

—

Florenzi’s lawyer, Gianluca Tognozzi (the same as Zaniolo) explained: “Florenzi declared that he never bet on football. With this last step I believe that his involvement in the investigation is over”.