Eurostar passengers affected by flooding in underwater tunnel. Photo/Reuters

LONDON – Eurostar train services connecting London with Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam will fully resume on Sunday (31/12/2023). That was after flood waters began to recede in a railway tunnel in southeast England forcing mass cancellations.

“There will be some speed restrictions in the morning which may cause delays, and stations are expected to be very busy,” Eurostar said in a statement, reported by Reuters.

On Saturday, flooding in the tunnel brought international rail traffic between London and mainland Europe to a halt, disrupting New Year's travel for thousands of passengers – the second headache for customers this holiday season.

On December 21, a surprise industrial strike by French workers thwarted Christmas travel plans for thousands of people.

It is not yet clear what caused the flooding in a railway tunnel under the River Thames near Ebbsfleet, east of London.

Television footage showed water pouring into one of the tunnels and covering the tracks, while at St Pancras station in London hundreds of stranded passengers with suitcases sat waiting in the waiting room.

“Eurostar has worked to ensure everyone affected is supported across all our stations,” the company said in an update on the situation.

“Customers have the option to rebook to an alternative service or opt for a refund,” he added.

(ahm)