loading…

US intercontinental ballistic missile with nuclear warhead. The European Union is called for having its own nuclear weapons to prevent a potential Russian invasion. Photo/REUTERS

BERLIN – The European Union (EU) needs to have nuclear weapons itself in order to better prevent a potential Russian invasion. That was the call of the former German Minister of Foreign Affairs, Joschka Fischer.

The retired official also warned that the European bloc must be able to defend itself if relations with the US cool.

Fischer’s call for the EU to have its own nuclear weapons was conveyed in an interview with Die Zeit, published on Sunday (3/12/2023).

“We must restore our deterrence capabilities in light of Russia’s actions in Ukraine,” he said.

He also said that Europe cannot let Moscow win in Ukraine, considering that the current conflict is of “huge importance” for the future of the European continent.

Fischer, who served as foreign minister and vice chancellor from 1998 to 2005, also played an important role in founding the German Green Party.

In 1999, when he was Berlin’s top diplomat and leader of the Green Party, he supported NATO’s bombing campaign against Yugoslavia. In 2011, he supported the intervention of German troops in Afghanistan.

When asked by Die Zeit whether he thought Germany should acquire nuclear weapons, the former politician answered negatively, saying that it should be the European Union that should have them.

He also stated that the French and British nuclear arsenals were no longer sufficient to guarantee European security.