Flipper Zero is a powerful tool with a 1.4-inch LCD screen, five-button directional pad, and a 433 MHz antenna with a range of up to 100 meters.

Its 2000 mAh battery gives it up to 30 days of autonomy. This little device has earned its nickname as the Tamagotchi for hackers thanks to its resemblance to the classic 90s toy and its ability to teach basic computer security concepts in a fun and simple way.

But this device goes beyond the simple toy label by offering advanced features. With it you can copy, read and emulate RFID and NFC cards with complete ease.

In addition, it acts as a remote control, since it emulates digital keys through infrared signals. This compact device is, without a doubt, the entry into the exciting world of ethical hacking for beginners.

Uses of Pinball Zero

He tamagotchi para hackers It is not a simple gadget, among its uses it is capable of becoming a radio transceiver, so it can open garage doors, control IoT sensors and digital keys for cars.

Likewise, it can send infrared signals, functioning as a universal remote control with a growing library of codes. That is, you can control other televisions by simply pointing at the screen, so it can replace the device's original remote control.

Among the uses that can be given to the Flipper Zero, is the ability to read, save and reproduce RFID and NFC values, even can clone NFC cards. This means it can act as an access card, like those used to enter hotel rooms.

Likewise, this little gadget can interact with security systems, from safes to electronic locks, opening opportunities for exploration and learning in cybersecurity.

As strange as it may seem, it also allows sex toys to be hacked, so this piece of technology never ceases to surprise, it seems to have no limits, and it raises more and more reflections on its safety and use.

Dangers of using tamagotchi for hackers

It is crucial to remember that although Flipper Zero is an educational tool, its misuse can have serious consequences. Actions such as unauthorized access to devices or violation of privacy can lead to legal action.

Besides, Improper handling can cause damage to systemsas well as on connected devices, and personal risks to the user, especially in hazardous environments.

For example, if you use Flipper Zero to read other people's RFID tags, you could obtain personal information about them. You could also use it to interfere with the operation of electronic systems, which could cause damage or financial loss.

In the end, you would be committing a serious crime, and you could have legal consequences, in extreme cases you could go to prison for violating people's privacy, so you should be careful with its use.

Flipper Zero arrives at schools and aims to be a real danger

It has been confirmed that this small gadget has reached schools and has begun to cause concern among teachers.

Its ability to interact with various technologies, from RFID and NFC signals to wireless communication systems, poses a potential risk in the school environment.

An alarming example was the case of a student who used Flipper Zero to turn off cell phones in a classroom.

Although the school administration acted quickly and disciplined the student, the situation highlights the ethical and legal challenges associated with the presence of this device in educational settings.

Dangerous toy or device for children and adolescents?

Flipper Zero can be a valuable tool for teaching children and teenagers on technology and cybersecurity. Their ability to interact with electronic signals, such as bypassing the security of some safes, offers hands-on learning opportunities.

However, this dual functionality also poses interesting ethical challenges. It is for this reason that it is essential for parents to understand the possible dangers and risks associated with this gadget.

When introduced Flipper Zero at homeit is essential to establish clear limits and educate children about the responsible use of technology.

Parents can take advantage of the educational functions of the computer as an opportunity to encourage technological curiosity, as long as it is done under supervision and with responsibility.

As a last resort, The Tamagotchi for hackers can be both a toy and a learning tool, depending on how its use is approached. The key for parents is constant supervision and education about ethical use.

In the end, it is a powerful and very useful tool that can be used for good or evil. So it is important to use it legally, and be aware of the potential dangers that come with its use.