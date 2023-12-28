A new protagonist has emerged to stop Flipper Zero: the Wall of Flippers project. This barrier promises to be an effective shield against Bluetooth spam attacks launched on devices by the “hacker tamagotchi” or anyone trying to imitate it.

Flipper Zero is a multifunctional cybersecurity device. Its ability to interface with access control systems and other wireless technologies has made it a valuable tool for professionals and hobbyists. However, its misuse can unleash significant problems, including privacy violations and damage to systems and devices.

The Wall of Flippers project, collected by Bleepingcomputer, arises as a response to the challenges it poses. By detecting Bluetooth spam attacks and determining their source, this program offers users a way to specifically protect themselves.

Furthermore, those responsible for the attacks can be identified and potentially held accountable for their actions. Now the attack will not go unpunished, whether it is a joke or not.

How does the shield work against Flipper Zero?

Using Wall of Flippers is simple but effective. The script works on Linux and Windows systems and continuously scans nearby BTLE packets for malicious patterns. Captures key information such as the MAC address of the attacking device, signal strength, and the content of transmitted packets.

The project only detects Flipper Zero devices, but also attacks targeting operating systems such as iOS and Android (Apple has already protected itself). The program's interface, with its ASCII art and tables of online and offline devices, makes threat tracking accessible to any user.

The project is in constant development, with updates that improve its detection capacity. Information to install and configure the program is available in the developer's GitHub repository, although it is important to review the code before installing.

Wall of Flippers represents a major step forward in the fight against Bluetooth spam attacks. It offers a practical and accessible solution to protect yourself from digital threats posed by the misuse of tools like Flipper Zero, unsurprisingly, and in some ways the answer for which Flipper Zero was created. We will see if between the two they make digital security grow.