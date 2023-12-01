A44 Games and Kepler Interactive published a new gameplay trailer for Flintlock: The Siege of Dawnan action RPG coming to PC and consoles next year.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is set in an extremely dangerous open world, where magic and weapons collide. Taking control of Nor Vanek, together with his mystical companion Enki, we will have to face an all-out battle against the gods and their menacing army of the dead. You will need to hone your combat skills using a blend of gunpowder and magic to reclaim the lost City of Dawn as the world descends into chaos.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn uscirà next summer on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series. It will also be available at launch in the Xbox Game Pass service catalog.

Previous article

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, here is the story trailer in English