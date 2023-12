It is a traditional honorary job, but Blokzieliger Steven de Jonge simply found it beautiful and enjoyable to do. For almost a quarter of a century, he hung the flag at the top of the Blokzieliger tower about 20 times a year. “We call that the flagist here in Blokzijl. Not a flagger, not a flagger and not a Langelaar either,” he says with a smile.