Suara.com – Officially, on Monday (18/12/23), the MUI issued a fatwa with complete content regarding abstention which is considered haram. Golput (white group) itself is a nickname for people who do not vote during elections.

Previously, KH Cholil Nafis as Chairman of the MUI for Da'wah had indeed conveyed something similar via his personal Twitter or X page.

It is hoped that this regulation will encourage more Muslim communities in Indonesia to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming 2024 elections.

“We ask, choose one of the three. Want number one, two, or three, whichever is appropriate. “We have seen the vision and mission, the debate, and which one is more consistent,” said Kiai Cholil.

Complete Contents of the MUI Fatwa Abstention is Haram

Based on the MUI decision in Padang Panjang, the following is the contents of the haram fatwa regarding the act of abstention.

1. General elections in the Islamic view are an effort to elect a leader or representative who meets the ideal requirements for the realization of shared ideals in accordance with the aspirations of the people and the interests of the nation

2. Choosing a leader (nashbu al imam) in Islam is an obligation to uphold imamah and imarah in common life

3. Imamate and imarah in Islam require conditions in accordance with religious provisions in order to realize benefits in society

4. Choosing a leader who is faithful and devout, honest (siddiq), trustworthy (amanah), active and aspirational (tabligh), has the ability (fathonah), and fights for the interests of Muslims is obligatory.

5. Electing a leader who does not meet the requirements as mentioned in point 4 (four) or deliberately not electing even though there are candidates who meet the legal requirements is illegal

This fatwa was certainly not issued without reason. The MUI explained that the prohibition of abstaining from voting refers to the Ijtima Ulama II throughout Indonesia in 2009.

The fatwa emphasizes that choosing a leader in Islam is considered an obligation in order to uphold leadership and government in shared life.

Cholil Nafis added that people who do not use their right to vote will be considered irresponsible for the future direction of the nation.

This ijtima has been established since January 26 2009 with the title “Use of Voting Rights in General Elections”.

That is the information regarding the complete contents of the MUI fatwa on abstaining from haram voting, have you made your choice?

Contributor: Hillary Sekar Pawestri