Five Nights at Freddy's keeps giving us more surprises. If the franchise created by Scott Cawthon a few years ago has made something clear, it is that the terror indie It never goes out of style and is capable of sneaking into areas as different and popular as cinema. In fact, the FNAF movie was a more than resounding success for its entire fandom.

In our review of the film we break it down extensively so that you can get an idea of ​​what the production of Blumhouse y Emma Tammi. And the thing does not seem to stop there, since we know that there are plans for the filming of a second film set in the world of FNAF.

The universe of Five Nights at Freddy's would already have a leading character for the second movie. All as a result of some very notorious leaks. According to the insider Daniel Richtmanthe protagonist of the next film would be Jeremy Fitzgeraldthe main character of the second installment of the Cawthon games.

And that would not be all, since we would also have a theoretical window in which the filming date of the Five Nights at Freddy's sequel would begin:

‘FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S 2’ is now reportedly aiming to film Spring 2024, The sequel will also have more animatronics. Do you think it could release next halloween? #FNAF #FNAFMovie Source: @DanielRPK pic.twitter.com/5Dp0EVHs0L — Sammon News (@SammonNews) December 19, 2023

However, we do not know what it would look like yet, and this It's nothing more than a rumor, so it has to be treated as such. In the absence of more official information, this information is nothing more than a leak/theory that lacks any official support behind it. We will have to wait a little longer to confirm all this.