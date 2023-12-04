The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie was successful commercially and among millions of fans beyond what the critics said. This opened up future options, including unexpected collaborations. Precisely, the horror franchise will surprise next year when it appears in a Marvel comic starring Spider-Man. Related video: The 5 Five Nights at Freddy’s clones so bad they’re scary When and how will the collaboration between Five Nights at Freddy’s, Marvel and Spider-Man be? During his participation in a panel at the Los Angeles Comic Con (via The Popverse), Marvel artist Ryan Stegman revealed that the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise will have a collaboration with the brand and will appear in a special comic that will be released on next year. Namely, the horror IP will be part of the first issue of Spider-Man & The Ultimate Universe that will be released in May 2024. While there are no specific details about how the two universes will meet, Ryan Stegman mentioned that the one-shot comic will have “parallels to Five Nights at Freddy’s” so there is already speculation about what which could happen whenever there are elements to define a villain and dangerous situations that could be addressed by superheroes.

On the other hand, the appearance of Five Nights at Freddy’s in a Marvel and Spider-Man comic will be part of one of 2 releases that will take place within the framework of Free Comic Book Day, so that this story will be available to millions throughout the world.

FIND OUT: Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 would hit theaters sooner than you think

Since we’re talking about Five Nights at Freddy’s, we remind you that the film is close to debuting on streaming platforms. Likewise, there is already information about a sequel and the delivery of the video game that could be inspired. On the other hand, the impact of the film on fans was such that a popular restaurant chain with a similar theme decided to retire its animatronics.

Stay informed, at LEVEL UP.

Related video: The problem with Poppy Playtime and Five Nights at Freddy’s imitators

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News