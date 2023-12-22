After the release of its first game, Five Nights at Freddy's became one of the most important horror franchises of the last decade. After conquering cinema with his movieis already preparing to captivate fans with a very interesting video game.

We say that last because the game in question will be available within Roblox, the popular platform where users can share their own playable experiences. Good news is that Scott Cawthon, responsible for the original deliveries, is involved.

We are talking about Five Nights at Freddy's: Survival Crew, a title that seems to be inspired by Dead by Daylight. It is unknown when it will be officially available, but a error allowed some people to play it early.

Five Nights at Freddy's: Survival Crew came to Roblox due to an oversight

According to reports, fans noticed that the multiplayer game, developed by Metaverse Team Frights, appeared on Roblox charts. After testing it, they realized that it had many errors and that, in general, seemed unfinished. The thing is that, in reality, he is not ready to debut yet.

And reddit, Scott Cawthon acknowledged the existence of the project and confirmed that launched by accident, as it assures that it is still in its early stages of development. As such, it uses temporary assets.

“Yes, an official Roblox game is being worked on. I'm actually a big fan of Roblox and I play a lot with my kids. But the fact that this was released today is one of the most disconcerting and crazy things that happened to me in my 10 years of working at Five Nights at Freddy's,” the creative commented in a post.

The developer of Five Nights at Freddy's claims that there was a big misunderstanding, as he approved a skin and someone thought that was the signal to launch the game. When he found out about the mistake, deleted the project. He emphasizes that the version that the players tested is far from the final one.

Scott Cawthon acknowledges that the debut of Five Nights at Freddy's: Survival Crew was a mistake

“I will fix it in 2024. Again, I hope everyone can at least believe me when I say that this was a game in its testing phases and was in no way ready to be released to the public. I haven't even played it. Again, a catastrophic misunderstanding and I apologize,” concluded Scott Cawthon.

Players believe that Five Nights at Freddy's: Survival Crew is a generic clone of Dead by Daylight and consider that a collaboration with the Behavior Interactive video game is a better option. Others were harsher and said the project should be completely rebuilt.

Five Nights at Freddy's: Survival Crew worried fans, is it a simple copy?

But tell us, are you excited about this game made in Roblox? Do you think it has potential? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more news related to Five Nights at Freddy's. On the other hand, visit this page to find more information about Roblox.

