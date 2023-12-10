Among the films that were a sensation in 2023 is Five Nights at Freddy’s. Although the adaptation pleased the fans, the truth is that there was modified or altered content so that there was no problem with the classification. Well, there will be a different way to enjoy the movie experience and it could have surprises for fans.

Although those in charge of production have made it clear several times that there will not be a director’s version with unpublished scenes, there will be an adaptation that could well include material that could not appear in the film.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: News summary for week 46 of 2023

Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will become a book

At the beginning of this month it was made official that the story of the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie can also be enjoyed through the reading thanks to one written novel.

The adaptation will be made from what was seen in the film (it will be faithful to the script of Scott Cawthoncreator of the series and producer and writer of the film) and will be borne by Andrea Waggenera writer with great experience in the series, since she has also been in charge of other novels in the franchise.

The official title of the book will be Five Nights at Freddy’s: The Official Movie Novelwill consist of 352 pages and will be sold from December 26, 2023 in exchange of $9.89 USDalthough you can now set it aside.

This is the cover of the next Five Nights at Freddy’s book

Will the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie book have deleted content?

Being a general adaptation of the movie experience, the novel is expected to offer a parallel script.

However, it is not ruled out that the author takes some liberties, especially if we take into account that Waggener has included details not present in the games in the novels. Furthermore, let us remember that the original script presented different content and? it was more violentbut that could not be featured in the film.

Having said the above, it is not ruled out that the Christmas season will be taken advantage of to include some of this content that was not in the film, although perhaps not so descriptive to avoid a higher recommended reading age.

¿Los libros de Five Nights at Freddy’s son canon?

As for whether the next Five Nights at Freddy’s novel will be canon or not, the creator of the series considers that all novels are canonbut it is necessary to see them as a “reinvention“.

“Games and books should be considered with a different continuityeven if they share many familiar elements,” Cawthon once commented. “So yes, the book is canon, just like games are. That doesn’t mean they belong together like two puzzle pieces. (…) The book is a reinvention of the Five Nights at Freddy’s story and if you go into it with that idea, I think you’ll really enjoy it.”

In case you missed it: several Five Nights at Freddy’s collectibles would be in production.

Are you ready to read the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie novel? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more news related to Five Nights at Freddy’s by visiting this page.

Related Video: Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach – Launch Trailer

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente 1, 2

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News