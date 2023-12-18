Five Nights at Freddy's gained a lot of popularity thanks to the design of its animatronics and its lore that, little by little, was built thanks to fan theories. But beyond that, the original title became famous on the internet thanks to the jumpscares that scared thousands of players and youtubers. Unfortunately, the most recent title in the franchise fails in this section, or that's what the community thinks.

After the saga conquered the world with the premiere of its first live-action film starring Matthew Lillard y Josh Hutchersonreturned in December with the official release of Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2, a title for virtual reality.

Although it seems that many of the scares are effective, there is one in particular that gave the community something to talk about. And yes, some claim that it is the worst jump scare in the franchise, at least in the modern era of Steel Wool Studios.

On social networks, the user known as @PokoChokos published a video that includes spoilers and reveals one of the scares from the most recent video game in the franchise. Scott Cawthon. His opinion was far from positive.

“Actually, this might be the worst jumpscare of the era of Steel Wool Studios. “It looks like a scare from a Roblox fangame,” the fan commented in a post that already has more than 2,000 likes.

The sequence in question occurs when the players must repair Glamrock Freddy. If they fail, the animatronic will wake up and scream. The maintenance scenes already appeared in the original installment, so seeing them in the sequel is a natural step; However, it seems that its inclusion was far from foolproof on this occasion.

I’m pretty sure Roblox has done better jumpscares than this — Super Goku (@Shamtivity2) December 14, 2023

In the comments section, many players agreed with the statement that the scare in Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 could be one of the worst in the series' recent history. They argue that it seems like 2 different scenes that were put together, that the lighting ruins the setting and that Glamrock Freddy looks away when he screams.

Of course, some fans claim that the worst jumpscare of the franchise is the security guard Vanessa de Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

Does Vanessa star in the worst scare in FNAF history?

Despite the criticism, it seems that, in general, the new game in the horror franchise was liked by fans. At this time, it has a rating of 8.4 on Metacritic by users and on Steam it has very positive reviews.

But tell us, do you think players exaggerate? Let us read you in the comments.

Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 is now available for PC and PlayStation 5. Click here to read more news related to the franchise.

