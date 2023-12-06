2023 will end soon and, as usual, the best of the year lists are already here. Recently, IMDb, a site dedicated to cinema and television, announced its top 10 best films of the year. To the surprise of many, Five Nights at Freddy’s made it onto the list and even beat a Martin Scorsese film and popular superhero movies.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is among the best movies of 2023

Before continuing, it is important to clarify that the IMDb top is not based on the box office success that the films had during their release. The list was created from rating data from various sites associated with said film and television database.

Having clarified this, you should know that Oppenheimer and Barbie are the kings of the list, as they have the first and second position, respectively. Subsequently, we have Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the live action adaptation of The Little Mermaid and John Wick 4.

Video games are present with Super Mario Bros. The Movie, which occupies sixth position. Five Nights at Freddy’s appears just below it as the seventh best movie of the entire year.

With this, the horror film surpasses Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse and Killers of the Moon, the most recent film by acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese. Lastly, Five Nights at Freddy’s is also above The Flash.

The top generated some controversy precisely due to the presence of Five Nights at Freddy’s, as many believe that it should not be on the list. On the other hand, fans believe that it deserves to be there for all its achievements at the box office and for being a great adaptation.

The best movies of 2023, according to IMDb

