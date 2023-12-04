The Five Nights at Freddy’s film has responded to one of the most notorious “controversies” that the film has had for a couple of weeks. And yes, we are talking about Bonnie’s color. That in the eyes of the most die-hard fans of Scott Cawthon’s games, she was out of harmony with what was seen in the games.

Why do we say this? Basically because Bonnie in the beginning, it was going to be purple. In fact, in the first animatronic design that was the color used. After a conversation with Scott himself, he told him that Bonnie’s color was blue.

That’s when in production they decided clarify the tonality of this animatronic. In fact, in an interview for SFX Magazine, answers are given to these controversies and problems that arose during the development of the production of the film directed by Emma Tammi.

Via