The film adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy's was a huge success, despite its detractors. It's been 3 months since its release in theaters, and fans are still discovering easter eggs y references. Now, it was one of the main actors who revealed one of the most interesting and unexpected winks.

Before the premiere, the director Emma Tammi He announced that the film was going to have many references, so fans would have to watch it several times to find all the Easter eggs. Of course, the vast majority of winks are related to games and lore.

In case you missed it: Will there be more Five Nights at Freddy's movies? Actor wants to do many more

However, the live-action film also makes reference to other horror films. Eagle-eyed fans found a very curious nod to Scream, and now the actor Matthew Lillard revealed the truth behind that tribute.

Related video: The problem with Poppy Playtime and Five Nights at Freddy's imitators

Scream is present in Five Nights at Freddy's thanks to this reference

Before continuing, it's worth noting that we'll be revealing important plot details from the Five Nights at Freddy's movie and the original Scream film.

Fans of the Scream franchise know very well that This Macherplayed by actor Matthew Lillard in the film 1996, wipes blood off his knife during a scene. That simple but elegant gesture quickly became iconic, so it was replicated in the sequels.

Find out: Five Nights at Freddy's will have a new official game inspired by Dead by Daylight

In the adaptation of the video game created by Scott Cawthon There is a very similar sequence. The villain William Aftonwho at one point uses the animatronic suit of Springtrap, cleans his knife during the final bars of the story. This gesture is a clear reference to Ghostface.

Five Nights at Freddy’s tiene una clara referencia a Scream

Matthew Lillard plays Stu Macher in Scream and William Afton in Five Nights at Freddy's, so the easter egg isn't out of place. Now, who thought of including it?

In an interview with ScreenRant, the 53-year-old actor reveals that director and co-writer Emma Tammi came up with the idea of ​​including the reference to Scream in the film starring Josh Hutcherson y Elizabeth Lail. Immediately, she confesses that she was surprised by how quickly fans discovered her wink.

“No, actually it was her (idea). Emma Tammi told me, 'Do this.' And then she gave it to me. I don't remember if I did it once in one take and she just asked me to do it again. But yeah, it's funny. I think she stood out a lot more than I realized,” commented Matthew Lillard.

Will Matthew Lillard return in the hypothetical FNAF sequel?

But tell us, had you noticed that reference? Let us read you in the comments

Click here to read more news related to Five Nights at Freddy's.

Related video: The 5 Five Nights at Freddy's clones so bad they're scary

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente