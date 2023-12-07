Five Nights at Freddy’s was a success both at the box office and on streaming platforms. It is normal that the excitement for the franchise is at the highest in its entire history and apparently to take advantage of it Funko will get a lot of figures and stuffed animals.

If you were not satisfied with the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie collectibles that were sold in theaters, there is good news, since information has just emerged about several products that Funko will put on sale not only in movie’s charactersbut also of animatronics that appear in the latest and terrifying game in the franchise.

What would be the new FNAF Funkos?

We know this thanks to TheScarletJoker and funko_info, specialized in leaking information about Five Nights at Freddy’s and Funko.

According to the details, the company specialized in collectibles will produce stuffed animals of Cupcake as we can see in the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie, as well as “further“characters of the adaptation.

As if that were not enough, collectibles from Ruin the free DLC of Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach which debuted last July. Below you can see the list.

Soft toys

Ruined Sun

Ruined Moon

Cupcake

Funko Pop!

Ruined Glamrock Chica

Ruined Roxanne Wolf

Eclipse

Action figures

Ruined Glamrock Chica

Ruined Roxanne Wolf

Eclipse

Funko would be in charge of the production of several new FNAF figures

Unfortunately, we don’t know what these figures will look like yet, so we’ll have to wait. It is worth reminding you that this information is unofficial, as it comes from sources outside of development and so far neither Funko nor anyone else involved in production has confirmed it and there is a possibility that the leak is not accurate.

Which Five Nights at Freddy’s figure would you like to get? Tell us in the comments.

