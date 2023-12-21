Five Nights at Freddy’s o FNAF is at its peak to date. After the successful premiere of his film in theaters and the arrival of Help Wanted 2we have now discovered that a free game from the franchise aimed at the Roblox platform is also in progress.

The new free FNAF game is on Roblox

We show you their first images through this fun video:

new fnaf roblox game goes hard pic.twitter.com/igBBkY0I4I — PlainTrace (@PlainTrace) December 20, 2023

This is an official game, like Scott Cawthon himself has confirmed. It was recently launched by mistake and that is why we already have details of its gameplay, although the creator of the series has confirmed that its launch was a mistake, since the game is scheduled for next year:

Hello everyone. (I wish I could visit you on better terms more often). What a boring day. Bear with me. Yes, an official Roblox game is in the works; In fact, I'm a big fan of Roblox and I play a lot with my kids. But the fact that it was released today is one of the most baffling and insane things that has happened to me in the ten years I've been working on FNAF. This is a game in its infancy: temporary resources, temporary gameplay, all unfinished. The fact that it was suddenly released to the public today blows my mind. Apparently there was a big misunderstanding when I approved a skin, and it was interpreted as RELEASE THE GAME. Obviously, I removed the game immediately. So as hard as it may be to overlook this… well, no, I don't think this can be overlooked. It was a huge mistake. I will fix it in 2024. Once again, I hope everyone can believe me when I say that this game was in testing and not ready to be released to the public. I haven't even played it myself yet. So again, catastrophic misunderstanding, and I apologize. I'll fix it.

