Five Nights at Freddy's fans can now enjoy a new video game completely free through Roblox.

After the theatrical release of the Five Nights at Freddy's movie There has been a resurgence of the video game franchise that is already preparing its next projects after the arrival of Help Wanted 2, which has one of the most ridiculous moments in the saga. Of course, the sequel to the film would also be preparing and there would even be a date to start filming, although the news now focuses on a totally free video game that has been released ahead of time due to an unexpected error.

This was stated by the creator of the license himself, Scott Cawthonas we have been able to learn thanks to our colleagues at Nintendúo, after revealing the existence of Five Nights at Freddy’s: Survival Crew. “Yes, there is an official Roblox game in development. I'm a huge Roblox fan and I play it a lot with my kids. But the fact that this came out today is one of the most baffling and craziest things that has happened to me in the last 10 years. I've been working on FNAF for years. The fact that it suddenly came out to the public today is something that blows my mind. Apparently, There was huge confusion when I approved a skin, which was interpreted as RELEASE THE GAME. Obviously, I removed the game immediately. It was a huge mistake. I will fix it in 2024“he brandished.

Therefore, we will have to see What is the final result of the title when Cawthon finishes development? and let everyone see what this proposal looks like within Roblox.

The sequel to Five Nights at Freddy's in theaters would arrive in 2025

There is a lot of talk about the sequel to the Five Nights at Freddy's movie in theaters. The first details of the proposal assured that The film was scheduled to arrive in theaters at the end of 2024 or beginning of 2025., but these plans could have changed. According to recent information, production of the film will not start as soon as expected, so it would be experiencing a delay. Thus, It is aimed towards the middle of 2025, at the earliest, for the premiere of the sequel in theaters, something that fits with what was revealed just a few hours ago. Therefore, we would have to wait another month to see the result of the work.

So, if this new information is confirmed, Everything indicates that the deadlines will be met for the sequel to the Five Nights at Freddy's movie to be available in theaters in 2025.

