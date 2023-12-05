The fans gave their verdict and agreed that Five Nights at Freddy’s is a good movie which became a box office success. The film inspired by the video game franchise seriously broke it in recent weeks and before it made the jump to streaming platforms, the figure it accumulated during its stay in theaters was revealed.

Five Nights at Freddy’s generated more than $300 million

Succeeding in the horror genre in cinema is not easy because films of this type are released year after year, many of them aiming for a release before Halloween or Halloween. However, the competition was nothing for Five Nights at Freddy’s as information from Comicbook revealed that the film generated more than $300 million at the box office, reaffirming its triumph as the most successful horror film of 2023.

Related video: The 5 Five Nights at Freddy’s clones so bad they’re scary

What horror movies did Five Nights at Freddy’s surpass?

To put it in perspective, the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie and its more than $300 million surpassed the films that were supposedly destined to have that achievement. For example, Insidious: The Red Door earned $189 million, while Scream VI generated $169 million and Thanksgiving only earned $36.8 million.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is a resounding success as it exceeded $300 million in revenue, it was the most successful in the horror genre this year, but it stands out because it achieved it with a simultaneous release in theaters and on the Peacock streaming platform.

The financial success of Five Nights at Freddy’s ensures an interesting future for the franchise in cinema and on digital platforms. In this regard, the film will soon be released on several streaming services, while information about its sequel begins to be generated. The success is such that the production caught the attention of Marvel and it was confirmed that next year it will appear in a comic starring Spider-Man.

Stay with us, at LEVEL UP.

Related video: The problem with Poppy Playtime and Five Nights at Freddy’s imitators

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News