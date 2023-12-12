It seems that the sequel to the movie Five Nights at Freddy’s would have been leaked, or at least some details that would refer to the future project. We must not forget that Emma Tammi wanted and had the intention of making a trilogy of films inspired by Scott Cawthon’s games.

If you were expecting good news from these leaks, we are sorry to tell you that this is not the case. In fact, these leaks would show that the production of the film would have suffered new delays. Which translates into a later arrival in theaters.

just got told this, they wanted to get it out of the way: as expected, FNAF 2 isn’t making it to 2024, it’s mid 2025 now , and production of “early 2024” isn’t accurate anymore either — entom (@entom_dp) December 9, 2023

So if you were expecting the next movie to release sometime in 2024, if we go by these rumors/leaks, it looks like the movie It would end up being released from the second half of 2025. Well, it is in the early production stage, although many doubts arise as to whether this is true or not.

Well, in theory it may not even have started production today. For now, We recommend you watch the first movie and take a look at our professional review. If you are a fan of Five Nights at Freddy’s you will know that things that are slow-cooked and well done end up turning out better.

Via