Scott Cawthon He is one of the most mysterious people in the video game industry. Being the creator of the mass phenomenon that is Five Nights at Freddy’s, wanted to celebrate the soon release of the film with a totally unexpected free game. According to the creator of the series himself, this game is inspired by the new FNAF movie, however, those who have downloaded it have taken a real surprise…

The new game from the creator of FNAF is a very funny joke

Far from being a game with the style that Five Nights at Freddy's we are used to, the new game of Scott Cawthon by FNAF Freddy in Space 3, a small project that you can access for free with the characters of the series as protagonists. Of course, a quite unexpected project that has come from nowhere like a small gift to the most die-hard fans.

As you can see in the video that we share with you below, in this platform adventure we control the animatronics in a side-scrolling platform game with different levels. The fact that the creator of the series said that the game is related to the movie seems to be a nice joke, or maybe it Freddy in Space 3 have some connection with the tape that we still do not know.

More details about the Five Nights at Freddy's game

In fact, the title, although it is not one of the most worked on in the universo de Five Nights at Freddy’s It's a pretty special nod to the FNAF movie. Many players have already been able to enjoy this little video game from their own experience, and without a doubt they highly recommend it if we want some fun and a very short and special entertainment pill. Do you dare to try it?

Can enjoy the new free FNAF game through the following link.

Although the relationship of Freddy in Space 3 with the movie FNAF seems unlikely, we will find out when the film is released in a couple of weeks both in our country and in other territories. Definitely, Interesting times are coming to be a FNAF fan!

What do you think? Will you try Freddy in Space 3 on your computers? Don't hesitate to leave it in the comments!

