Actor Matthew Lillard explains his plans to expand the Five Nights at Freddy's horror saga.

Matthew Lillard's career on the big screen has been a thrilling rollercoaster ride, and his triumphant return with the popular horror film Five Nights at Freddy's has marked his stellar return to the spotlight. Known for his iconic roles in Scream and Scooby-Doo, this actor brings his charm to this new project, cementing his place in the world of horror. That's why he wants to continue exploiting the saga.

Although he himself recognized that the emotion lies not only in professional success, but also in the personal. Since watching the movie Five Nights at Freddy's with his children in a cinema has been a moment of complete satisfaction for Matthew Lillard. In this story, he plays Steve Raglan, the villain who sets off the terrifying plot, and his chemistry with Josh Hutcherson, who plays a security guard fighting demonized animatronics, is a highlight.

A great adaptation of video games.

Five Nights at Freddy's is a mix between horror and dark fantasy, which obtains much of its atmosphere thanks to the animatronics designed by the Jim Henson Company, offering a tangible and realistic world that contrasts with the digital settings. That's why fans want more, but they're not the only ones.

Matthew Lillard not only hopes to continue his role in possible sequels, but is also eager to delve even deeper into this chilling universe. His enthusiasm goes beyond box office success; It's about a deep connection to his character and his story, something that resonates with both him and viewers.

Additionally, Lillard has praised the collaboration with Blumhouse, highlighting the studio's incredible track record in the horror genre. With his passion for horror aligned with his personality as an actor, he expresses his desire to continue working with Blumhouse, especially on projects that challenge the limits of fear and tension on the big screen.

These are his words:

“I'm not going to lie to you. A friend of mine said, I'm going to invite Jason Blum to dinner. Do you want to come?. And I said: Yes. It was after filming the movie, before I met him, I approached him and said: I'm not going to lie to you. One of the reasons I made this film is to be in your production company. I love horror movies. I think horror movies, for me, speak to the actor that I am. I mean, the stakes are high, people are running for their lives. I think it is a world in which I function well. And I know from my fans at conventions that they like me in horror movies.”

Matthew Lillard en Five Nights at Freddys

Do you like the movie Five Nights at Freddy's? Do you want more deliveries? Leave me your comments below in the opinion section. For now, the sequel is assured, but it still does not have a release date. But we will be attentive to all the news that arises.

Source MW.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.