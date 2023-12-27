Five Nights at Freddy’s and his version of the film with deleted scenes has been a real hit among fans. This is something that has surprised, since the film had received notable criticism among the fandom, despite specialized critics saying the opposite.

Being one of the great sensations of the end of 2023, the film has had a new version in which scenes have been added that were decided to be eliminated for the cinema version. There are some details that have not convinced fans of the franchise.

Menu for ‘FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S’ on DVD/Blu-ray! Bonus features for the “Night Shift Edition” include:

-“Five Nights at Freddy’s: From Game to Big Screen”

-“Killer Animatronics”

-“Five Nights in Three Dimensions”

We can take out two key negative aspects About this unique version of the Five Nights at Freddy's movie:

Among the deleted scenes, those that were censored have no movement due to the “excessive gore” that the film had and that it did not meet the rules to be rated +13. This means that those scenes are not included in the movie. The menu interface has also been somewhat disappointing, since it has not hidden any nod to the games. Something that most fans have felt like a wasted opportunity.

So in short, those “deleted scenes” that we were so hoping to see for being too strong, in the end they have not landed in the final commercial version of the FNAF movie. A shame, considering all the hype that there was around it.

