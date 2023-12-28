To the saga of Five Nights at Freddy’s (FNAF) has had such an impact on the industry at all levels, that it has been able to adapt to different registries. Both in the world of video games and indie in its beginnings, until having made the leap internationally in the field of cinema and the entertainment industry in general. Cawthon's original work has managed to enchant millions of fans of all ages, who are passionate about horror, mystery and originality in entertainment.

In this special article about the franchise par excellence of the terror indiewe will review all the FNAF games, the movies and the plans that Blumhouse Productions has regarding the Scott Cawthon saga and the rumors about series and more content related to Five Nights at Freddy's.

The games section draws important data from our article on all the FNAF games so far.

All official FNAF games to date

Five Nights at Freddy’s

The first game in the series was launched in 2014, and since then it has achieved incredible success. It is undoubtedly one of the first indie horror stories that managed to resonate so much with its players, to the point that fans came to create unique and special songs about the game and what it had created. Cawthon almost a decade ago.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

The second game in the saga and the one that began to consolidate the franchise as one of the essentials in the video game industry. Around this time, some fan-made games set in the world and lore of FNAF. However FNAF 2 Be unique and special, considered by most to be the most difficult game of all.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 3

This third installment completely changed the style of the game, not in terms of playable mechanics, but in how we can appreciate the players. animatronics, in a practically abandoned site and with the threat of Springtrap increasingly latent. Without a doubt one of the deliveries from saga more unique and essential.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 4

This is one of the games that our little hearts have had to endure the most scares when subjected to the tension and darkness of the fourth installment. In fact, this game was the subject of much speculation by the community, and another theory is based on the fact that the “Nightmare” versions of the animatronics that appear in this game are part of an experiment. One that is made in the Afton mansion.

Five Nights at Freddy’s Sister Location

Sister Location It is unique for its setting and for giving us a radically different point of view from what we are used to in the saga. In fact, it may have undoubtedly become one of those special and fundamental games to understand even more the background of the game. lore of FNAF, which involves a network of mysteries, surprises and quite strong script twists.

Freddy Fazbear's pizzeria simulator

We are probably facing the first game that has already begun to change FNAF definitely. Although it is a unique installment, the new plot thread and the style of play did not completely convince fans and since then we have not seen a title in the saga that uses this style of playability again. Although it is undoubtedly important both for the lore and for the continuation of the saga. Did you get to play it?

Five Nights at Freddy’s – Help Wanted

A game that gives us a first-person look at the terror of having an animatronic of Five Nights at Freddy’s. Help Wanted is a brilliant delivery that shines especially in its own darkness. Without a doubt, a perfect game if we want to scare ourselves and feel an impressive tension while we play.

Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach

Security Breach has been the new way to face the next games in the saga of FNAF, since for the first time we are in a more open environment and are free to explore a completely new environment. One more piece to add to the dark and ever-widening pie that is FNAF. Do you leave us your opinion?

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Special Delivery

This last installment chronologically speaking of FNAF, and which is part of the last canon premiere of the sagawe will see much more details of the animatronics, as well as their functioning, programming and what drives them to move and be hostile. Here we will learn much more about the extensive lore of the FNAF saga. Are you going to miss it?

FNAF: The Movie: The Game

To celebrate the release of the Five Nights at Freddy's movie, both Scott Cawthon and Universal Studios announced a free game from the FNAF universe and the movie itself. The game is made by the creator Scott himself, and although it is far from the quality and what we would expect from a game made by the developer itself, it is an interesting nod to the community and viewers of the film. In fact you only need 379 MB of space on your computer to play it totally free.

Here we leave you the link.

Five Nights at Freddy’s – Help Wanted 2

A game that has taken thousands of fans around the world by surprise and that will give us a new dose of terror from universe that Scott Cawthon started. We are talking about the second installment of Help Wanted that will give us a new look at the purest horror in VR or Virtual Reality. Both the trailer and the announcement were released a couple of hours ago and it has made all of our hair stand on end. Since lovers of games in Virtual Reality and above FNAF fanswill be celebrating this new title.

At the moment it is known that it is confirmed for the PS VR, but It will surely come to other Virtual Reality devices in the future. Ready for a little more horror?

More news about FNAF.

All FNAF Movies

The Five Nights at Freddy's franchise has finally made the definitive leap into the film industry, and in what way. Being an international success in box office receipts, and falling in love with almost all fans. Although yes, specialized critics did not quite find the point of the first film in the franchise.

In charge of Blumhouse Productions and directed by Emma Tammi, the film FNAF It was so special for us that we even decided to give it a unique review that you can read here. Although the film is very good, it could have been more since it left some things out.

We still recommend you see it directly and make your own. opinion about.

It is a fact that Emma Tammi has plans to bring FNAF to the big screens up to 3 times. With the first film already circulating and having been in theaters, we now have to wait for the second installment, of which we have learned about some recent leaks not long ago.

So for now this is what we know:

The second film would be set in Five Nights at Freddy’s 2.

If there is a third film adaptation, it is still up in the air whether it will be set in FNAF 3 or will decide to enter part 4 and tell us the story behind the events of the first film.

Todas las series de Five Nights at Freddy’s

At this time and officially, there are no known plans or rumors about a series of Five Nights at Freddy’s At least not professionally. It is true that over the years fans have created stories on social networks and platforms like YouTube where we can see many theories and relatively interesting content about the work that originated Scott Cawthon.

That said, we leave you a small window so you can see something of what the community has created over the years about FNAF:

And that's not all…

In fact the scope of FNAF It has been such with the passage of almost a decade that the community has built many criticisms and theories around it. Here we leave you one of the most relevant ones that has had the most notable support from fans: