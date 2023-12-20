Video games are experiencing one of their best moments when it comes to film adaptations. Precisely, the Five Nights at Freddy's film was a great success and broke multiple box office records, despite its bad reviews. With this in mind, will there be a sequel?

At the end of November a report revealed that, supposedly, Blumhouse Productions gave the green light to a new installment of the horror franchise based on the games of Scott Cawthon. A little later, another report indicated that pre-production began half a year ago and that filming will begin in early 2024.

However, an informant commented that the production phase will not begin in the early stages of next year as planned.

When does filming start on the Five Nights at Freddy's movie?

There are many doubts about the status of the hypothetical sequel to Five Nights at Freddy's. While waiting for official information to clear up all doubts, a popular insider contributed his two cents to the conversation and provided new details about the project.

Daniel Richtmanone of the most recognized insiders in the film industry, announced through his Patreon account that, according to his sources, the filming of the Five Nights at Freddy's sequel will begin at some point in the spring 2024.

The informant, also known as DanielRPK, noted that the second installment of the franchise will have more animatronics than the first film. So, will the sequel debut in Halloween the 2024? It seems very difficult.

The film starring Josh Hutcherson began filming in February and hit theaters in Mexico, LATAM and the rest of the world on the end of October. Should the sequel begin filming in the spring, it seems unlikely that it will be ready for Halloween. Therefore, it is most likely that it will arrive in sometime in 2025.

Either way, this is mere speculation. We remember that, at this time, neither Universal Pictures nor Blumhouse Productions have made the existence of a sequel official. Of course, the director Emma Tammi He has already expressed his desire to continue the story in more films and the actor Matthew Lillard He stated that he would like to see many deliveries.

Five Nights at Freddy's was a success

Although it is unknown if the film adaptation of the indie game will have a new installment, the financial success of the first film increases the chances that it will eventually exist.

The latest report indicates that the FNAF feature film surpassed the barrier of $300 billion, making it the most successful horror film of the year. Likewise, in its streaming premiere it surpassed the record that belonged to Super Mario Bros. The Movie.

Will Five Nights at Freddy's have a sequel? It is very probable

But tell us, do you think the film will have a sequel? When do you think it will hit theaters? Let us read you in the comments.

