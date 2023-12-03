Blumhouse could bring us the film adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 sooner than expected. And it is that Emma Tammiwho was the director of the first film, shared a few weeks ago that her initial intention was to make a trilogy of films based on Scott Cawthon’s games.

After the box office success of the first film, whose review you will find here, it seems that the production of the next film would be closer than many would think. He next Blumhouse project would already be in development.

insider wanted me to clarify this: the film (FNAF 2) has been in pre production for about half a year now prior to its announcement (which just happened), however filming is aiming for earlyish 2024 — entom (@entom_dp) November 29, 2023

It seems that the beginnings of filming for the next movie would begin. beginning of 2024to continue with the “pull” that the first one had fnaf movie. At the moment this is a rumor and nothing is confirmed, so we will have to wait a little longer for more important details.

We probably won’t see the new movie until the end of 2024, or the end of 2025, since its premiere will surely coincide with Halloween. There is no official confirmation of the production of the second film. Emma Tammi wanted to make a special trilogy.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 It is one of the most anticipated films by the FNAF fan community, do you expect it to surpass its prequel?

