The recognition will be paid in January 2024 and is intended for all 1,500 employees of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer

December 14, 2023

As explained by the Ducati press office, the 1,500 employees of the Borgo Panigale company will receive, in January, a prize of 500 euros net.

But what is this award due to?

In part to the victories on the track of Pecco Bagnaia in MotoGP, Alvaro Bautista in Superbike and Nicolò Bulega in Supersport and partly to the results obtained by the company in terms of sales of the motorcycles produced.

The agreement was signed a couple of days ago between the unions and Ducati. The unions expressed “satisfaction for the result achieved” and confirmed their commitment “to quickly close the negotiation for the renewal of the company contract which will provide for important advances on the issues of rights, employment and wages for all the company's employees”.