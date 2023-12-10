Christmas is approaching and bicycle users have a wide range of possibilities in terms of complements and accessories in order to improve their experience on board two wheels, whether to go on adventures in the mountains, to drive every day through the city ​​or to ride on the road. We see five great gifts with which to brighten the holidays for our bicycle friends and family.

Garmin Edge 130 Plus





This Garmin model sync data automatically if you have had another Edge before. In addition, it tracks the distance, speed and height of your journey precisely thanks to its GPS, Glonass and Galileo navigation sensors, also incorporating accelerometer and altimeter. On mountain routes, you will be able to see information about the jumps, difficulty (grit) and fluidity (flow) in each part of the route. On Amazon it has a price of 135.99 euros.

Garmin Edge 130 Plus Cycle Computer, Black, One Size

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

NK rear light with turn signals





This light to improve your visibility at the rear of the bicycle has a USB charging port to charge it whenever you want in just an hour. Thanks to its remote control you will be able to signal turns and gain security. Its supports allow you to place it in the position you want. Its cost on Amazon is 9.99 euros.

LED Rear Light with Turn Signals for NK Electric Bicycles and Scooters – Adjustable Tilt, Waterproof, 750mAh USB Charging, 5 Different Modes, Maximum Safety and Power (Remote Control)

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Velmia Reflectors





These reflectors for bicycle spokes are reflected at an angle of 360° to be seen from any position. They are made of reflective material and They assemble quickly and easily, being sufficient to maintain a distance of 1.98 cm to 2.99 cm from the wheel rim. This package includes 36 reflectors and costs 9.99 euros, going to 15.99 euros for a pack of 72 on Amazon.

Velmia Reflectors for spokes [36 Piezas] – 360° Visibility and Easy Assembly – Reflective for Bicycle Spokes with Reflective Material

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Velmia Reflectors for spokes [72 Piezas] – 360° Visibility and Easy Assembly – Reflective for Bicycle Spokes with Reflective Material

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Travelite Basics





It is a backpack made of polyester to carry while cycling with dimensions of 48 x 26 x 15 cm; volume, which is equivalent to 19 liters and weighs 400 grams. Count with one main compartment with roll-up functionand integrated zipper pocket On the front and back, two exterior side pockets and two padded, adjustable shoulder straps for comfortable carrying. all in waterproof rainwater tarpaulin material and with a price on Amazon of 17.26 euros.

travelite BASICS bicycle backpack made of waterproof material, polyester school backpack with reflectors and roll closure, 400 g, 48 cm, 19 liters

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

ABUS Aduro 2.0





This customizable helmet is especially focused on urban cycling and has a durable combination of EPS and PC shell with a deep neck area. In addition, it has a system that allows individual adjustment. It offers total comfort with its removable and washable pads to guarantee hygiene, as well as its intuitively adjustable straps. Provides a good ventilation thanks to ducts with 11 inlets and three air outlets. It has a current price on Amazon of 38.48 euros in any of its three available sizes: small, medium and large.

ABUS Aduro 2.0 – All-terrain urban bicycle helmet with sporty design for city traffic – For men and women – Black, size M

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

More offers

Remember that by subscribing to Amazon Prime you have a 30-day free trial and you can enjoy other services such as Prime Video. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible free for 30 days.

You can be up to date and informed at all times of the main offers and news from Xataka Selección on our Telegram channel or on our profiles. TwitterFacebook and Flipboard magazine.

Some of the links in this article are affiliated and may provide a benefit to Xataka. In case of non-availability, offers may vary.

Images | Naveen Kumar on Unsplash, Travelite, ABUS, Velmia, NK, Garmin

In Xataka Selection | Sixteen original Christmas gifts for super techies who already have everything

In Xataka | Which electric bike to buy, which is better?