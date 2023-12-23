At Christmas time, one of the movies that cannot be missed is Home Alonea film that premiered on December 21, 1990 and from then until today, watching this film has become a Christmas tradition for all those who love it.

On the eve of saying goodbye to the year, the film starring Macaulay Culkin is a title that you cannot miss and with which you can enjoy an evening accompanying Kevin (Culkin), the eight-year-old little boy who is forgotten in his home in Chicago while his entire family goes on a trip to France and he must confront two criminals, Harry (Joe Pesci) and his partner Marv (Daniel Stern), and thus prevent them from robbing his house.

To become even more of a fan of this production or to learn more about this story, below We share with you a series of curious facts that you probably didn't know and could be of interest to you:

Salary

Actor John Candy, who plays musician Gus Polinski, who helps Kevin's mother return home by taking her in his truck already in the US (he couldn't find flights back to Chicago), was also a good Samaritan in real life, since he was already famous when “Home Alone” came out. and his participation was like a favor; in fact the pizza delivery boy made more money.

The bite of Macaulay Culkin

As he shared in 2004 on the Connan O'Brien show, The actor still has a scar from the scene in which Joe Pesci's character hangs him from a door and tells him that he will bite him each of his fingers, because it really happened:

“During rehearsal he actually bit me, broke my skin, I was a little nine-year-old kid. I still have the scar, and I didn't realize it until recently,” he shared.

A movie that never existed

One of the most remembered elements of “Home Alone” is the black and white movie that Kevin watches along the history. This film is called “Angels with filthy souls” but something that not many know is that it is not a real film, it was created for this film and is a tribute to “Angels with dirty faces”, from 1938, details “The Hollywood Reporter” .

Unexpected success

“Home alone”, original title in English, was a low-budget Christmas movie. It premiered in 1990 around Thanksgiving weekend and competed against “Rocky 5.”

Prominent critics of the time in the United States hated it, but the box office numbers said otherwise and The film was a smash hit and broke box office records, being number one for over 10 weeks.

For posterity

The film is so emblematic that was elected this weekalong with other titles such as “Terminator 2”, to be preserved for posterity by the United States Library of Congressso it will enter the National Film Registry and its preservation will be guaranteed by law.

The film directed by Chris Columbus can be seen on the Disney+ platformand for the most movie buffs, there is an episode of “The movies that shaped us” on Netflix where we learn more about the behind-the-scenes of the successful film.

YC

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions