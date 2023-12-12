One of the gifts that have had the most popularity in recent years are Bluetooth headphones, and among them, possibly the ones that sell the best are the type true wireless: IF you have thought about getting on the bandwagon this Christmas and giving some as gifts, here are five models for all types of budgets.

AirPods Second generation





They are not the cheapest, but they are not the most expensive either and they also ensure quality to everyone who uses them, along with a good series of extra features for Apple users. We are talking about the 2nd generation AirPods Apple; the “headphones that started it all”, so they couldn’t be missing from this list of suggestions. We can buy them from 125 euros in stores such as Amazon, El Corte Inglés, MediaMarkt or PcComponentes.

They are true best-sellers with an excellent quality-price ratio and an autonomy of up to 24 hours of autonomy. They also have touch control, and the most transparent connection system possible if we use them with an iPhone or an Apple device, although they are also compatible with Android.

Apple’s second-generation AirPods

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Huawei FreeClip





Without a doubt, the most innovative proposal of those we have in this selection is the one offered by the Huawei FreeClip; True wireless headphones that stand out for leaving the ear free. We can buy them for their official price, 199.90 euros on the brand’s website, without discounts, but with a sports bracelet Huawei Band 8 valued at 59.90 euros as a gift if we order them before December 31.

These Huawei FreeClip are different because of their C-shaped design, (C-bridge Design, as the brand calls it). Instead of being placed like conventional headphones, they work more in a clip-on style and are interchangeable between the two ears. According to Huawei, they isolate better from outside sound while keeping the ear freer, and yes, they do not have active noise cancellation, although they do have noise reduction in calls.

They can be purchased in two colors and offer up to 36 hours of total autonomy(8 hours with each charge of the headphones), fast charging, IP54 water resistance, and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, among other features.

Nothing Ear (Stick)





Another original proposal, although not as original as the previous one, is that of the Nothing Ear (Stick), with a transparent design in some areas and a very different case than usual. We can find them from 59.94 euros at PcComponentes.

The Nothing Ear (Stick) are true wireless headphones with a stick-shaped case, as its name suggests. They offer gesture control y noise cancellation for calls only. They are resistant to sweat and water, with IP54 certification and their autonomy lasts for 7 hours, 29 in total if we add the charge of the case.

JBL Wave Beam





For those who prefer a concept similar to the AirPods, with a fairly high quality but at a more reasonable price, practically half, (and even less with offers like this one from MediaMarkt), a good option could be the JBL Wave Beam, which we can buy in up to 4 colors for only 49.99 euros. (We found them at the same price on Amazon, although delivery there is after Christmas).

This model has a design more similar to that of the AirPods Pro, with silicone pads included for a better fit. They have 8 mm drivers and have JBL Deep Bass sound, although not with noise cancellation. On the other hand, with their case, they also reach 24 hours of autonomy and are water resistant, with IP54 certification.

Soundcore Life P2 Mini by Anker





Finally, for those who want to look good but spend as little as possible, the Soundcore Life P2 Mini of Anker They are the option. They can be found on Amazon for only 27.99 euros, although their usual price is 39.99 euros.

With them we will be giving away headphones that do not have noise cancellation although in exchange they offer about 32 hours of autonomy and a comfortable and ergonomic design.

Soundcore Life P2 Mini de Anker

