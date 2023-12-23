Zack Snyder has just released Rebel Moon Part 1: Fire Girl on Netflix, and next year we will be able to enjoy its sequel on the same streaming platform.

Yesterday it premiered in the Netflix catalog Rebel Moon Part 1: The fire girlZack Snyder's first film set in this new universe inspired by Star Warswhich will have a sequel in 2024 with Rebel Moon Part 2: The Warrior Who Leaves Marks, with a release date planned for April 19, 2024.

This week the first images of the sequel by Rebel Moon, and in the last few hours the first trailer of Rebel Moon Part 2: The warrior who leaves markswhich you can see a few paragraphs below.

The official synopsis shared by Netflix from the next movie Zack Snyder tells us that The warrior who leaves marks begins its story in “a quiet town on a moon at the edge of the galaxy” that “is threatened by the armies of the regent Balisarius”.

First trailer for Rebel Moon: Part 2: The warrior who leaves marks

The misterious Koraembodied by Sofia Boutellais “her best asset to survive”, since she becomes the one in charge of recruiting an army willing to “join her and fight an impossible battle against” the invading forces of Mother World.

Kora manages to bring together a group made up of people from all social strata and from different planets who have “a common need: redemption… and revenge”.

“As the shadow of an entire kingdom looms over this singular moon, a new army is forged.”

Zack Snyder advanced, making spoilers about the first Netflix movie, which Rebel Moon Part 2: The Warrior Who Leaves Marks will take us to know the crimes Kora committed and for which she became a fugitive, in addition to delving into the history of the royal family of Mother World.

