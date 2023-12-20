Actor Adam Sandler gets serious in the first trailer for Spaceman, Netflix's new science fiction film.

One of Netflix's most intriguing projects in 2024 will be Spaceman, as actor Adam Sandler will leave his comfort zone of comedy and enter a science fiction drama. Now we have the first trailer and although it doesn't reveal much it has left us wanting more. Do you want to see the movie? Leave me your comments below in the opinion section.

This is the first trailer for Spaceman with Adam Sandler.

Adam Sandler is Spaceman. From Johan Renck, the director of Chernobyl. Coming March 1, 2024. pic.twitter.com/8E9ZU6i4ny — Netflix (@netflix) December 19, 2023

In the trailer we hear Paul Dano's voice saying: “Like you, I fled my planet. I made my way through galaxies, through black holes, through time. And then I found… you.”

What is the movie about?

Official synopsis: “Six months into a lonely research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Adam Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to make things right with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time that he finds hidden in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it's too late.”

The film Spaceman is based on the novel by Czech author Jaroslav Kalfař and is directed by Johan Renck, who has worked on series such as The Walking Dead, Breaking Bad, Vikings, Halt and Catch Fire, Bloodline and Chernobyl.

In the cast, apart from Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan and Paul Dano, we also find Isabella Rossellini, Kunal Nayyar, Sinead Phelps, John Flanders and Petr Papanek.

The film will premiere on March 1, 2024 on Netflix. I really want to see it, because the whole project seems very interesting, let's hope they give us a trailer soon that shows more. But I'm more interested in your opinion, what you can leave me in comments.

