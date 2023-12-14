John Krasinski (A Quiet Place) calls Ryan Reynolds for Imaginary Friends, his new family fantasy film that has a trailer and a cast.

John Krasinski, the director of A Quiet Place and its sequel, moves into family cinema with his third feature film, starring Ryan Reynolds: Imaginary Friends.

After the first poster, Paramount has today published the first trailer for IFthe original title of the film, stands for “Imaginary Friends” and invites us to wonder “what if” the imaginary creatures and monsters of our childhood will come to life.

In a mix of live action with CGI animated charactersImaginary Friends promises to be one of the most interesting family films of next year, which will be released on May 17 in theaters.

The monsters of children's imaginations come to life in Imaginary Friends

Ryan Reynolds y Cailey Fleming They are the “human” protagonists of this film, in which they enter the world of “AMIS”, or imaginary friends: the creatures that children created in their imagination and who are abandoned when they grow up.

Thus, with a premise reminiscent of Toy Story, Monsters SA or even Free Guy, the recent comedy also with Reynolds, you will find a cast full of 3D animated monsters, which in the original version will have the voices of:

Steve Carell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Maya Rudolph, Jon Stewart, Sam Rockwell, Sebastian Maniscalco, Christopher Meloni as Cosmo, Richard Jenkins, Awkwafina y Vince Vaughn.

Almost nothing. The film marks Krasinski's meeting with Steve Carrell, his “boss” in The Office, although Carrell will only appear as a voice for a little monster. Krasinski is part of the “human” cast along with Fiona Shaw o Alan Whoalthough it doesn't appear in the trailer.

Imaginary Friends has been written and directed by John Krasinskiwho delegates the direction of Michael Sarnoski to A Quiet Place: Day Onethe spin-off of his series of horror films A Quiet Place of which he directed the first two, and which premieres in June 2024.

John Krasinski will direct again A Quiet Place 3scheduled to be released in 2025. What did you think of the trailer for Imaginary Friends (If)?